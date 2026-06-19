Porch Fest Perspectives

Story by MM Staff | Photos by Melessa Mims

A focused effort to produce the kind of music event that meets the musicians and our audience where they are — right on the porches of one of Macon’s most vibrant avenues, Magnolia Street. Seeking to find out what local music lovers think about our music landscape right now, we caught up with organizers and supporters of the first official Magnolia Street Porch Fest to hear what they think about what’s happening in our music culture now.

MM: Thinking about the future of Macon’s music, what’s going well?



We want to be known as a music city, but there’s different ways we have to create that environment beyond just one show… Are musicians educated in how to sign with an agent or where to record music? Are our venues in touch with some of our local musicians so that they can get them better exposure?



They both have to cooperate. There has to be true collaboration. We have to create more things, more relationships with all of those things. And that’s where I thought Porch Fest was a great foothold.

MM: What might be missing?



If you love something, you have to support it. You buy the merch, buy the tickets. If you wait…it’s hurting the entire city, because a lot of times some of those bigger names that are coming in and monitoring how ticket sales are going.



Olivia Walter, Bragg Jam board president

MM: Why a Porch Fest on Magnolia Street?



Magnolia Street has always had a reputation as a vibrant block downtown. Although it’s been a touch quieter as we’ve all gotten a little… err — should I say wiser? It was great to return our focus to local music, a real love of mine. It’s been 16 years since we tried something like this, and I can’t imagine it going any better.



It’s amazing what kind of crowd will gather for a diverse and authentic line-up like the one we had this year. Respect, love, and commitment filled the air as much as the music did, and that’s all that anyone can ask for.

MM: What needs to change here locally to better support our musicians?

It’s easy to say money and access, but what we really need is an audience. We need people to come out to shows, buy merch, and tell their friends. Your new favorite band might be right in your own backyard. Go find it!

Justin Cutway, musician and Magnolia Street dweller

MM: What made you want to have a Porch Fest?

At its heart, that kind of event is just a thing that’s meant to bring people together. We do that through music, we do that through things like [Magnolia Street Soapbox] Derby, Open Streets, Cherry Blossom Festival.

So much of what we think of as culture and society [is on] the internet, and it’s mediated to us through Meta and other online companies. There’s something really powerful about having shared experiences with your neighbors in the real world.

MM: Is there anything that you can think of that Macon is missing in the music scene?

More diversity in genre. I was really impressed this year by some of the acts coming to the Bragg Jam 2026 lineup. Not to hate on Southern rock. but there’s a lot of different people. We should be able to attract some of the same talent at places like Jacksonville, maybe, or Savannah, or even Athens.



Large scale outdoor public festival events. We need more stuff that makes music accessible, that doesn’t put you in a smoky bar or a dark room in a space where you feel like you’re having to buy alcohol or having to pay a cover.

I want to see us continue to lean into current acts and events and community, in addition to the rich history that we have. Because there are a lot of really talented young people.

We have so many subcultures within our music scene that I think are worth acknowledging and giving life to. Any motivation I had to do something like Porch Fest was really just inspired by the other people in our community that are doing cool things. They deserve a microphone.

Tyler Horne, Porch Fest producer

MM: What brought you to Porch Fest?



Justin Cutaway asked me if I would play on his porch, and I said, of course, absolutely. When someone who is not only a fabulous artist himself but is also so supportive and inclusive with local artists, you just say yes and thank you for asking me. So that’s how I felt.



MM: Awesome. What do you think we need in our music scene?



I would say that the space for original music, even in a music town like Macon, is actually really small. People go out, they want to have a good time, they want to hear songs that they know, and they’re not always attentive or supportive when an artist is sharing something that they want to share.

I think finding venues that will pay artists for their work and support the music that they’re making.

Erica Carr, musician