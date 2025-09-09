Simone Russell – Wesleyan College ’26

I’m going into my senior year at Wesleyan, studying business administration with a focus on strategic management. My proudest accomplishments are my leadership roles—vice president of SGA and president of the Black Student Alliance. Community service has been central to my college experience.

I hope to address representation for Black women in Macon. I’m local—I went to Westside High—and I want to open doors for mentorship and visibility for students like me.

Career-wise, I want to go into tech with a civic focus—bridging the gap between advanced tools and underserved communities. Tech can feel intimidating or inaccessible, and I want to make it approachable and useful for everyday people.