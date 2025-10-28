Why Not Macon Fashion Week? Story by Susannah Maddux | Photography by Jave Bjorkman I’m writing in the afterglow of Macon Fashion Week’s launch on September 13 — a night filled with shared joy among designers, patrons, and planners. Macon Magazine, in partnership with Wesleyan College, put it on as a preview of what to expect. If you’re not up on the slang, “put it on” means get dressed with intention. Fashion choices can feel like luxury, but art shouldn’t be. “Luxury is what you value,” said Virgil Abloh, the groundbreaking designer who redefined fashion’s possibilities before his passing at 41, as Louis Vuitton’s first Black artistic director in the brand’s 164-year history. Immersion makes us feel. Watching artists create our choices is my kind of immersion. Enter Macon Fashion Week, because we must wake up to creativity in our midst. It’s articulating what’s already been happening; we’ve simply decided to step up to the catwalk. A goal is to get artists paid, but this is about intersectionality. We need to see how our lives, likes, and loves cross paths (dislikes, too!). That’s where bridges are being built. Expect themes of education, fashion history, sustainability, and cultural implications. Come designers, makers, shop owners, stylists, fashion-forward friends, vintage lovers, upcyclers, sustainable sisters, story seekers, dudes who “don’t care” about style (but want to impress), tastemakers, people who crave functionality, or just thoughtfulness. Before you go, read about our featured designers – five Macon-based and two Muscogee citizens – who create a collection on the urban runway. QUITMAN ALEXANDER What got you to where you are right now?

When I was little… me and my cousins, we would literally find comforters and build them and like, just be fabulous with each other. I even used to cut holes into pillowcases and sheets because, I mean, it’s really technically a dress without the arm holes and the head hole. I’ve drawn my whole life. When I say my whole life, I used to get in trouble in school for finishing my work early and just drawing all day. It’s this weird thing because when you’re a kid, you don’t really know what a designer is. You only know those 10 to 30 things that people tell you can be when you grow up. Either I

wanted to be a cartoonist or an artist, and that’s only because when they come around for those career fairs, they don’t tell you can actually be a designer. But I found a way. Project Runway came along, and I was just like, “Okay, yeah. That’s what I do.” What else inspired your work?

In high school, there was this fashion designer and she came back to her hometown to host this fashion competition at Olympia Skating Rink. I entered. That was the first time where I felt the community saw me … it was Monique Pitts-Taylor [who hosted the competition]. What would make Macon Fashion Week a success?

So for me, success is knowing that so many people care about fashion and so many people still care about the city of Macon. All I hear is, “Well, why aren’t you in Atlanta? Why aren’t you here? Why aren’t you there?” Before, my excuse was I took care of my dad, so I didn’t have to go anywhere. I couldn’t go anywhere. That was my best friend, you know? But, now that he’s been gone for a while, I’m learning that I personally feel like I have work to do here before I can go anywhere else. Contact:

slaybizdaily@gmail.com

Instagram @slays_daily

JAMIE BENNETT What led you to design/create?

I was a hairdresser for over twenty years … I started creating because I wanted to carry on the traditions of my Muscogee people in a modern way. Growing up, I saw how important our cultural clothing was — not just for ceremony but for everyday pride in who we are. Sewing became a way for me to connect to my ancestors, but also to tell new stories. Who or what influences your designs and work?

I’m influenced first and foremost by my Muscogee culture. Our stories, our dances, our colors — they’re woven into everything I make. I’m also influenced by the women in my life: mothers, grandmothers, aunties, cousins who wore and made ribbon skirts and beadwork. Beyond that, I draw inspiration from nature. Any design influences?

I admire Native designers who have paved the way, like Patricia Michaels and others who’ve shown that Indigenous fashion belongs on the biggest stages. But my designs are also heavily shaped by our traditional forms — ribbon work, beadwork, hand-sewn details — because those are timeless influences that never go out of style. What are the challenges you face?

One challenge is that I do so much of this work by myself. From sewing, to beading, to preparing inventory, to traveling — it’s a lot for one person. Another challenge is walking the line between honoring tradition and creating something contemporary. Is there an element that defines your work?

Yes, storytelling. Every piece I create tells a story, whether it’s about family, ceremony, land, or identity. For me, a ribbon skirt or vest isn’t just clothing. It’s art that carries meaning. When I was in Santa Fe … I made couture outfits … I do a lot of red carpet [looks]. That’s what I like to make. But to pay the bills, I make things like the skirts. Why is a collective effort around this theme important?

Because fashion is not just about clothes — it’s about community… The focus on sustainability and education is especially meaningful, because that’s how we make sure the next generation carries these skills forward. By celebrating style in this way, we’re also celebrating survival, resilience, and creativity — and that’s something we can only do together. Contact:

Facebook: Jamie Lynn Creek-Bennett

DIANE JACKSON

Lady D Fashion

Tell me about your background. What influences how you design?

I’ve been sewing now…for about 25 years. My grandmama… Well, first, she made everything by hand. Everything. Then she had a Singer pedal machine, and I was just intrigued by it. Then I started making. “What are you doing?” And she showed me, but of course, I had to stay away. Then later, I just made a bunch of paper dolls and their clothes. I had paper dolls, but I wanted my paper dolls, and I made them clothes. I ran into a wonderful woman that showed me how to actually make clothes. Her name was Sarah Mallory. I treasured everything that she left with me. What’s your favorite part of the process of producing looks?

Nowadays, what you want is not going to be just a pattern. So that means making two or three patterns within them together. I like doing that. After I put those together, I love to make sure that’s still just not like the last artist that actually made it. My favorite thing to make are prom dresses … between the tools and now all the bling.

Why is Macon Fashion Week important?

Here’s an opportunity to shine. and let them say. “Oh, my gosh, I didn’t know you were here. I’ve been going to Atlanta.” Well, I’m right here in Macon, baby. All of us work very hard. This will also encourage us to work even harder to be knitted closer, as well. Contact Diane: ladydfashions.co TikTok

478.960.6574

ISIAH MILLER

I.Miller LLC How long have you been designing and creating?

I have been designing now 15 years. I got started by just simply wanting to find my style in the world, because I see so many people do some of the same things. I was like, “What can I do that will bring something different from my style?” Because when I originally started out, I was… upcycling things from Goodwill, Rescue Mission, going to Malone’s Fabric. I taught myself everything. Before I got a sewing machine, I was sewing everything by hand. I made [my sister’s] prom dress by hand, and I made my vest and bowtie by hand. What has influenced your aesthetic? Why do you create?

My mom. She’s so bright. Looking at her, she’s like a sunshine, a ray of sunshine… But I look at how she works hard through it, and she says, “Keep going.” When I look at her, that gives me the will to keep going in my craft. I’m ready to start creating pieces that tell a story and in a museum. That’s really what my pieces do: tell a story. I’m an exaggerated dresser… and then when they realize that I actually make it, that’s when I became like the designer. What are your challenges?

The money. “Should I keep doing this? I’m not making exactly what I want to be making.” Why is a focus on fashion important?

You feel good about yourself, you get to see what it actually looks like on. Just get dressed. Contact:

Instagram @kills4fashion

Tik Tok @urfashionslate

ASHLEY MONIQUE Tell me about how you landed in Macon.

I’m from Warner Robins and Macon is now home. I moved to Atlanta. I came down to Macon for a fashion show that Jamice [Bentley-Terry] was doing, it was Fashion in the Streets. And it was creative… and I got reconnected with creativity. Macon pulled me here. I love my loft. I love downtown… The creativity here is growing. What’s your favorite style to create?

My favorite is just comfortability. Like, I love everyday wear. I mean, you see, I’m dramatic, so everyday to me is not everyone else’s everyday. I work with ties, I’ll work with couches. I’ll work with blankets, whatever. You can give me anything, and I’ll create. I do a lot of reconstructing [old pieces]. If you really sit and think about how much money you’ve spent on these quick pieces that aren’t gonna last: You could take that same amount, put it into a custom outfit that you can break into pieces and wear different ways. It’s all about accessorizing style. So don’t be afraid to reach out and get something custom made. What or who has influenced you to get to where you are today?

Life has inspired my work. I have been into fashion since I was a kid. I used to get in trouble for cutting up clothes when I was a child. My mom sewed, my aunt was a seamstress as well, so I was around it, but no one ever taught me. Because I feel like clothes should make you feel good. When you look good, you feel good. Why do they call you the Fairy Godmother of Fashion?

When I was living in Atlanta, I created a men’s line. Everyone’s clothes fit to a T. I had guys that are like 6’6”, 6’7”. They were like, “Oh yeah. Pants don’t ever fit me… they fit me perfect.” My sister was like, “You’re like the fairy godmother of fashion!” I love makeover shows and just love seeing the joy that came from people and how it made them feel. I started doing Fairy Godmother makeovers. I have people submit, have some beautiful stories, and pick two winners. I create a team, hair, makeup, from food to head-to-toe wardrobe. What are your challenges?

Lack of knowledge. People don’t look at it like this is my living … I am my manufacturer. You have to source your own fabric. We’re coming up with designs, cutting them out, so that it can fit you properly. Why should people get dressed?

Put it on because you should! So many people say, “I have this dress, I haven’t had anywhere to wear.” I’m like, “But you’re outside all the time. Put the dress on. Why not?” Don’t let it stand in your closet. It can’t be seen in there. Contact:

Instagram @ashleymoniquedesigns

Facebook Fair

MONIQUE NICOLE PITTS-TAYLOR Tell me about yourself.

I actually went to school for it. I studied at Clark Atlanta University. I have a bachelor’s degree. I have two, one in business and another in fashion design and merchandising, and I love it so much. Me and my dad had a plan. I went to Clark. I fell in love with the fashion department, and so I called him [my dad], I said, “Hey, I decided I’m gonna change my mind. I’m not gonna do marketing anymore. I just want to do fashion.” He said, “That wasn’t the plan. You can’t do it.” So I really had to prove I can do it. I had to find a way to keep the plan with him, but then pursue my passion. That’s how I end up with two degrees. I got an opportunity to study abroad, so I spent some time in London, in Paris. What influences you?

It&’s just anything that’s really beautiful … I like timeless pieces. I just want it to always represent good times, beauty, and good memories for people. That’s the goal. I want my clients to walk in the room confident, and that sets the tone for the night. My mom Angela Pitts and my sister Arnitra Salter … They always encouraged me andempowered me to believe in myself. Can you share any challenges?

I’m also a mom, I’m a wife, I’m a lot of things. And so really the biggest challenge is not to quit. One of the main struggles that all women struggle is how to balance it all and how to keep yourself as a priority.

My passion has to be a priority. When life happens, the first thing I think to do is just push myself to the side and focus on everyone else. And that means putting my clothes to the side. I’ve learned I cannot do that because designing is therapy for me. It helps me express myself. And when I do not do it, I can see the difference, and I suffer and therefore people around me suffer as well. So many things in my sketchbook have never left the paper. But when I go and look at it, I can remember how I felt in that moment. That sketch resonates with me, and I’m proud of myself ’cause I overcame that period. It’s really my expression. It’s really my voice. Why did you want to be a part of Macon Fashion Week?

Because I think it’s important. When studying abroad, you would go into these places and being a fashion designer… it was very much so possible. But coming back home, it was like, “Oh, you can’t do that.” It was more safe jobs, more traditional positions.

I feel like Macon Fashion Week will encourage those current designers and the up and coming that it is possible. That you can be a creative, and you can work, and make a good living. Contact: Instagram and Facebook: M Nicole, Inc. mnicole.com