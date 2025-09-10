Wini McQueen

Macon is a quiet gem. You don’t really understand it until you find people who make the city open up for you. After a couple years, someone said, “This is an artist we need to support,” and the city has opened up for me ever since. It’s been 40 years now.

Right now, I’m preparing a collection of artist books. One focuses on my travels in Africa searching for textiles, and another is dedicated to my family’s history, from slavery to now.

I’m also working with a gallery in Harlem, New York. It’s a new venture, and I’m careful not to say too much before the contract is finalized, but it represents a new chapter. I’ve been comfortable in Macon, but now I’m ready to venture out and see a broader view of the art world.