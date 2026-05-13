May 13, 2026

Your Bloomin’ List: “Choose what helps your heart bloom” Dr. Keisha R. Callins, MD, MPH

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Dear Lovely Ladies:

Spring is the season at the end of winter, it is a period of transformation, marked by an explosion of blooms that signals renewal, rebirth, regrowth, and, for some, resurrection.  Your health and well-being are no different. How will YOU bloom this spring?  I would like to suggest a few considerations for your bloomin” list… neglected areas and non-negotiables. As you spring into this natural season… take a moment to think about what might give a little “spring” to your step and make a list of things that may need your attention… I encourage you, sister to sister, to pick 2 things to focus on this spring:

Neglected Areas (Pick at least one you need to elevate)

  • Annual exam (check for thyroid, cholesterol, and hemoglobin A1c, vaccines)
  • Vision Screen (annual)
  • Dental Screen (twice a year)
  • Bone Health (DEXA scan at age 65 or earlier based on risk factors)
  • Breast Cancer Screening (once a year at age 40 or earlier, based on family history)
  • Cervical Cancer Screening (age 21-25 or after being sexually active)
  • Pelvic Exam (age 65 or after a hysterectomy)
  • Cardiovascular Health (check blood pressure and discuss risk factors with healthcare provider)
  • Colon Cancer Screening (age 45 or earlier, based on family history) 
  • Preconception Health (discuss with your healthcare provider if preventing or pursuing fertility)
  • Mental Health (discuss with your healthcare provider if it impacts your quality of life)
  • Menstrual Health (discuss with your healthcare provider if it impacts your quality of life)
  • Menopausal Health (discuss with your healthcare provider if it impacts your quality of life)
  • Reproductive Health (discuss with our healthcare provider if it impacts your quality of life)


Non-Negotiables (Pick at least one you need to establish)

  • Nutrition: select a new food or supplement 
  • Image: select a new haircut, hair color, nail color, lip color
  • Activity: make a commitment to an activity “come hell or high water”
  • Sleep: make a pact such as“in bed before midnight.”
  • Hydration: make a contract with yourself about daily water/electrolyte intake
  • Recovery: make a pact about time for relaxation and restoration
  • Finances: make a pact to help yourself or get help to guide you
  • Faith: Schedule time and connect with people who help to anchor your beliefs
  • Flexibility: schedule activities that challenge you (yoga, pilates, elliptical) 
  • Family: set and keep boundaries for the blood family and chosen family
  • Friends: make a scheduled time for friends (text or talk)
  • Fika: make a plan for intentional rest (can be 5 minutes or 50 minutes)
  • Write your own:___________

Thank You!

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