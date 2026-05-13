Your Bloomin’ List: “Choose what helps your heart bloom” Dr. Keisha R. Callins, MD, MPH

Dear Lovely Ladies:
Spring is the season at the end of winter, it is a period of transformation, marked by an explosion of blooms that signals renewal, rebirth, regrowth, and, for some, resurrection. Your health and well-being are no different. How will YOU bloom this spring? I would like to suggest a few considerations for your bloomin” list… neglected areas and non-negotiables. As you spring into this natural season… take a moment to think about what might give a little “spring” to your step and make a list of things that may need your attention… I encourage you, sister to sister, to pick 2 things to focus on this spring:
Neglected Areas (Pick at least one you need to elevate)
- Annual exam (check for thyroid, cholesterol, and hemoglobin A1c, vaccines)
- Vision Screen (annual)
- Dental Screen (twice a year)
- Bone Health (DEXA scan at age 65 or earlier based on risk factors)
- Breast Cancer Screening (once a year at age 40 or earlier, based on family history)
- Cervical Cancer Screening (age 21-25 or after being sexually active)
- Pelvic Exam (age 65 or after a hysterectomy)
- Cardiovascular Health (check blood pressure and discuss risk factors with healthcare provider)
- Colon Cancer Screening (age 45 or earlier, based on family history)
- Preconception Health (discuss with your healthcare provider if preventing or pursuing fertility)
- Mental Health (discuss with your healthcare provider if it impacts your quality of life)
- Menstrual Health (discuss with your healthcare provider if it impacts your quality of life)
- Menopausal Health (discuss with your healthcare provider if it impacts your quality of life)
- Reproductive Health (discuss with our healthcare provider if it impacts your quality of life)
Non-Negotiables (Pick at least one you need to establish)
- Nutrition: select a new food or supplement
- Image: select a new haircut, hair color, nail color, lip color
- Activity: make a commitment to an activity “come hell or high water”
- Sleep: make a pact such as“in bed before midnight.”
- Hydration: make a contract with yourself about daily water/electrolyte intake
- Recovery: make a pact about time for relaxation and restoration
- Finances: make a pact to help yourself or get help to guide you
- Faith: Schedule time and connect with people who help to anchor your beliefs
- Flexibility: schedule activities that challenge you (yoga, pilates, elliptical)
- Family: set and keep boundaries for the blood family and chosen family
- Friends: make a scheduled time for friends (text or talk)
- Fika: make a plan for intentional rest (can be 5 minutes or 50 minutes)
- Write your own:___________