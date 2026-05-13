Your Bloomin’ List: “Choose what helps your heart bloom” Dr. Keisha R. Callins, MD, MPH

Dear Lovely Ladies:

Spring is the season at the end of winter, it is a period of transformation, marked by an explosion of blooms that signals renewal, rebirth, regrowth, and, for some, resurrection. Your health and well-being are no different. How will YOU bloom this spring? I would like to suggest a few considerations for your bloomin” list… neglected areas and non-negotiables. As you spring into this natural season… take a moment to think about what might give a little “spring” to your step and make a list of things that may need your attention… I encourage you, sister to sister, to pick 2 things to focus on this spring:

Neglected Areas (Pick at least one you need to elevate)

Annual exam (check for thyroid, cholesterol, and hemoglobin A1c, vaccines)

Vision Screen (annual)

Dental Screen (twice a year)

Bone Health (DEXA scan at age 65 or earlier based on risk factors)

Breast Cancer Screening (once a year at age 40 or earlier, based on family history)

Cervical Cancer Screening (age 21-25 or after being sexually active)

Pelvic Exam (age 65 or after a hysterectomy)

Cardiovascular Health (check blood pressure and discuss risk factors with healthcare provider)

Colon Cancer Screening (age 45 or earlier, based on family history)

Preconception Health (discuss with your healthcare provider if preventing or pursuing fertility)

Mental Health (discuss with your healthcare provider if it impacts your quality of life)

Menstrual Health (discuss with your healthcare provider if it impacts your quality of life)

Menopausal Health (discuss with your healthcare provider if it impacts your quality of life)

Reproductive Health (discuss with our healthcare provider if it impacts your quality of life)



Non-Negotiables (Pick at least one you need to establish)