Your New Internet and Mobile Provider Spectrum Says ‘Hi!’

BY Tracy White, Public Affairs Manager

Spectrum is your new Internet, Mobile, and TV provider and if you were a Cox customer, consider this our official hello.

We’re now part of your community, and we couldn’t be more excited to be here. Because the reason we do this isn’t just about Internet speeds or streaming apps. That’s the how. But it’s the “why” that really matters: the late-night call from your kid at college, just wanting to talk. A FaceTime with your mom across the country to watch the grandkids open birthday presents. The whole family settling in on a Friday night, the kind of night that doesn’t need to go anywhere.

Those moments happen because of our gigabit network and we take that seriously. That means great products, real value, and 24/7 support from 100% U.S.-based employees who are here when you need them.

Seamlessly Connected – In Your Home and Everywhere You Go

Spectrum Internet is built to stay out of your way – no data caps, no annual contracts, no surprise fees. And when your phone walks through the front door or by one of more than 48 million WiFi access points, it automatically connects to WiFi, seamlessly, without a second thought.

When you leave the house, Spectrum Mobile goes with you – whether you’re sending pictures from a soccer game, navigating while on vacation, or just staying reachable for the people who need you. Spectrum Internet and Mobile work together for a faster, more reliable experience than standalone 5G. And we offer gigabit speeds across our entire network.

Right now, customers can get their first year of an Unlimited Mobile line for free, plus we’ll buy out up to $2,500 toward device financing when switching two or more lines. And for new customers who bundle Internet with two lines of Mobile, you’ll save $1,000 in your first year or we’ll cover the difference. That’s our Spectrum Savings Guarantee.

Your shows, all in one place. Yes, all in ONE place.

Watching TV has become really complicated (and expensive) – live channels, streaming apps, separate subscriptions for every service you actually like. We didn’t think that made much sense. So, we worked with programmers to include popular streaming apps in eligible Spectrum TV plans at no extra cost, that’s up to $131 a month in value, including Disney+ Hulu Bundle, HBO Max, ESPN Unlimited, Paramount+, Peacock, and more, all in one place with the Xumo Stream Box.

We’re glad to be here

Over the next 18 months, we’re bringing Cox’s customer service back to the U.S. – 24/7 support from 100% U.S.-based employees and same-day appointments. We are “America’s Internet Company” and believe our employees who provide our service should be US based too. We’re here for the long haul, and we’re looking forward to being your personal connection behind all your best moments in life.

Visit Spectrum.com to learn more.