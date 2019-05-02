Downtown Just Got a Little Brighter

Bright City, a major public art experience, brings light and photography to Macon’s beautifully unique alleyways making them an easier, more vibrant way to navigate downtown.

Bright City features a curated group of local and national photographers who have shown that through their lens they can transform the everyday into something curious, and illustrate the emotional state of Macon. Photographs have been turned into light boxes and presented along the brick path of Macon’s Second Street Lane.

Featured artists include Maryann Bates, Camylla Battani, Stephanie Dowda, Brandon English, Sydney Foster, Curtis Hertwig, Nathan Jones, Matt Odom, Matt Smith, Andrew Turner and Jessica Whitley.

Artwork will be on view for public along Second Street Lane now through May 17. The exhibition opened with a March 15 reception at NewTown Macon. Bright City is curated and produced by Dashboard, presented by NewTown Macon and made possible with support from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.