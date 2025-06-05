Top 10 in the 478: June/July 2025

Often compared to legends like Rod Stewart and Bob Dylan, Paul McDonald’s poetic story-driven narratives and deeply catchy hooks are delivered by a raspy yet refined voice reminiscent of another era. He pulls off the rare feat of being a poet, visual artist, songwriter, adamant performer, and a powerful vocalist.

Old Dominion, ERNEST, and Redferrin

June 14

Atrium Health Amphitheater

Old Dominion brings its How Good Is That – World Tour to Macon, along with opening performances by ERNEST and Redferrin. Old Dominion formed in 2007 their name honors their Virginia roots. They’ve enjoyed seven consecutive CMA Group of the Year wins, and can regularly be found coasting to the top of country radio charts.

Otis Music Camp Finale

June 21

The Piedmont Grand Opera House

Otis Music Camp empowers youth to find their voice, grow as musicians, get exposed to different aspects of the music business, and learn how to better navigate an ever-changing music industry. Campers are guided by world-class coaches to write and record original music to be performed at the grand finale.

Dolly Day – A Tribute to Dolly Parton

June 21

Society Garden

Don your platinum blond wig and get down to the Garden to see the best Dolly tribute band in the land. With a career spanning 60 years and 49 studio albums, this legendary musician and philanthropist is worth celebrating.

Plume

Opening June 27

Museum of Arts and Sciences

Plume is an immersive, interactive dome of synchronized light and sound gestures. The installation uses motion, sound and color to present an ephemeral and ethereal ecosystem. Artist Ian Brill is interested in gridded, representational and abstraction-based artwork.

Miracles: A Selection from the Redd Family Collection of Black Art

On display through June 28

The Tubman Museum

In 1990, Melgenia and Vernon Redd opened Miracles Fine Art Gallery in Macon, the city’s first fine art gallery dedicated to Black art. For six years, it served as a cultural hub for Black artists. For over two decades, the collection remained in storage. Now, in a long-awaited revival, this exhibition brings these treasured works back into the public eye.

Ladies R&B Kickback Concert Part 3

July 5

Macon Coliseum

It will be an epic Independence Day weekend when Kelly Price, Total, 702, Kut Klose, Adina Howard, Changing Faces, Sunshine Anderson & Michel’le come to Macon. Price is famous for backing giants like Mariah Carey or the Notorious B.I.G., but with nine GRAMMY nominations, her gospel voice is a giant in her own right.

The Prince of Egypt

July 11-26

Theatre Macon

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt in this musical as Ramses and Moses, two young men raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

Jekyll and Hyde

July 18-27

Macon Little Theatre

This haunting dive into the duality of human nature is based off of the famous Gothic horror tale. Witness the transformation of respected Dr. Henry Jekyll into the monstrous Mr. Edward Hyde in this musical thriller. Ashe grapples with his inner demons and the consequences of his scientific experiments, the audience will be on the edge of their seats.