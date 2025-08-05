Top 10 in the 478: Our Arts & Culture Picks

Six: Teen Edition
August 8–17
Theatre Macon
“Six” is a new pop musical that reimagines the six wives of Henry VIII as fierce, modern-day pop stars, each telling her side of the story in a glittering, girl-power-fueled song battle for the crown. It combines the nerdiness of “Hamilton” with the energy and excitement of “American Idol.”
Macon Film Festival
August 21–24
Downtown Macon and Museum of Arts and Sciences
Celebrating independent film with screenings, panels, and special guests. Known for its welcoming Southern hospitality and historic venues like the Douglass Theatre.
From Ocmulgee to Okmulgee 2025
August 21–September 14
McEachern Art Center
This annual exhibition brings Muscogee (Creek) artists in multidisciplinary fields to Macon. It’s a gallery show that works to connect the thread of those living along the Ocmulgee River in The Muscogee Nation’s ancestral homelands to the seat of their government today in Okmulgee, OK.
Into the Woods
September 5–14
Macon Little Theatre
Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical weaves together classic fairy tales with a darkly funny and emotional twist. Follow Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, the Baker and his wife, and more as they discover what happens after “happily ever after.”
King of Soul Music Festival
September 12–13
Macon City Auditorium and The Capitol Theatre
Celebrate Otis Redding’s birthday by enjoying great music in this annual celebration benefiting programs at the Otis Redding Center for the Arts. A stunning lineup of musical performances will keep you grooving all weekend.
Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration
September 13–14
Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park
This powerful two-day festival honors the cultures of Southeastern Native American tribes through traditional dance, storytelling, music, art, and food. Set on sacred Muscogee (Creek) lands, the celebration brings together Indigenous voices and heritage.
Heart of the Dragon Boat Races
September 20
Lake Tobesofkee
These exciting races pair teams of individuals and workplaces for Dragon Boat Racing along the lake. Even hotter than the competition is raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters Heart of Georgia, a tried and true mentoring program that serves kids in need in our community.
All Hands Art Festival
September 20–21
Corner of Third and Plum St.
A special weekend celebrating art made with clay, glass, metal or wood. Featuring local and regional artists, interactive demonstrations, special vendors, live performances, and the Art Olympics competition across multiple downtown locations.
Macon-Mercer Symphony Orchestra
September 22
The Piedmont Grand Opera House
Get ready for a night of musical fire! Guest conductor Joseph Young leads the orchestra through Rossini’s “La Gazza Ladra” overture, Elgar’s soul-stirring “Cello Concerto in E minor” featuring Mercer Concerto Competition co-winner Kathryn Fakeley, and the evening wraps with a bang in Stravinsky’s explosive “Firebird Suite.”
Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons Concert Tour
September 25
Macon City Auditorium
SOHO Live, the Tokyo-based live music company, uses a 35-piece orchestra to bring the music of the iconic video game to life. Accompanied by a screen above the stage featuring gameplay from the game itself, this is a must-see for fans who nerd out on the expansive universe of Stardew Valley.
GABBAFest 2025
September 26–28
The Piedmont Grand Opera House and The Big House
Hosted by the Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association (GABBA), this annual celebration honors the legacy of the Brothers in the city where it all began. Featuring three days of Southern rock performances, special guests, museum tours, and fan meetups.
