Top 10 in the 478: Our arts & culture picks

October 4–5, 2025

357 Oglethorpe Street

The Historic Macon Foundation’s Fall Flea Market returns with two days of treasure hunting. Shoppers can browse antiques, furniture, artwork, and unique finds while supporting preservation efforts in the community.

October 9-12, 17-19

Riverside Cemetary

Spirits in October at Historic Riverside Cemetery offers guided evening walking tours where costumed actors portray some of Macon’s most fascinating historical figures. Guests explore the 126-year-old cemetery grounds and enjoy Southern storytelling with proceeds benefiting the Riverside Cemetery Conservancy.

October 13

Wesleyan College – Burden Parlor

Violinist Fabiola Kim, cellist Leo Singer, and pianist Alan Woo come together for a lively chamber music concert presented by Macon Concert Association. They’ll play masterworks of Czech-inspired music.

October 18

Atrium Health Amphitheater

Fall Fest 2025 brings soulful sensations Bobby Brown and October London to the Atrium Health Amphitheater. The event promises a night of smooth grooves, rich vocals, and timeless vibes with some of R&B’s most legendary artists.

October 31-February 28

Museum of Arts and Sciences

Fuji is a 14-minute audiovisual installation by Joanie Lemercier, part of his volcano series. The piece layers projected light over a large-scale hand-drawn landscape of Mount Fuji, weaving abstract narratives inspired by the 10th-century Japanese folktale of Kaguya Hime to create an immersive, poetic experience.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show October 31 The Piedmont Grand Opera House On the 50th anniversary of this cult classic film, watch the annual Grand screening on Halloween with a live shadow cast and costume contest. For mature eyes only, this rock musical follows innocent sweethearts who stumble into the bizarre world of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Get ready for a beloved, campy, interactive experience special to the LGBTQ+ community. Macon Fashion Week November 2-8 Downtown Macon Macon Fashion Week is making its debut with a citywide celebration of fashion, design, and community unlike anything the region has seen before. Presented by Macon Magazine and held in partnership with Wesleyan College, this inaugural event will spark joy through style, from maker workshops and runway shows to discussing sustainability and ethics.