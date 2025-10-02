Top 10 in the 478: Our arts & culture picks

October 4–5, 2025
357 Oglethorpe Street
The Historic Macon Foundation’s Fall Flea Market returns with two days of treasure hunting. Shoppers can browse antiques, furniture, artwork, and unique finds while supporting preservation efforts in the community.
October 9-12, 17-19
Riverside Cemetary
Spirits in October at Historic Riverside Cemetery offers guided evening walking tours where costumed actors portray some of Macon’s most fascinating historical figures. Guests explore the 126-year-old cemetery grounds and enjoy Southern storytelling with proceeds benefiting the Riverside Cemetery Conservancy.
October 13
Wesleyan College – Burden Parlor
Violinist Fabiola Kim, cellist Leo Singer, and pianist Alan Woo come together for a lively chamber music concert presented by Macon Concert Association. They’ll play masterworks of Czech-inspired music.
October 18
Atrium Health Amphitheater
Fall Fest 2025 brings soulful sensations Bobby Brown and October London to the Atrium Health Amphitheater. The event promises a night of smooth grooves, rich vocals, and timeless vibes with some of R&B’s most legendary artists.
October 31-February 28
Museum of Arts and Sciences
Fuji is a 14-minute audiovisual installation by Joanie Lemercier, part of his volcano series. The piece layers projected light over a large-scale hand-drawn landscape of Mount Fuji, weaving abstract narratives inspired by the 10th-century Japanese folktale of Kaguya Hime to create an immersive, poetic experience.
October 31
The Piedmont Grand Opera House
On the 50th anniversary of this cult classic film, watch the annual Grand screening on Halloween with a live shadow cast and costume contest. For mature eyes only, this rock musical follows innocent sweethearts who stumble into the bizarre world of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Get ready for a beloved, campy, interactive experience special to the LGBTQ+ community.
November 2-8
Downtown Macon
Macon Fashion Week is making its debut with a citywide celebration of fashion, design, and community unlike anything the region has seen before. Presented by Macon Magazine and held in partnership with Wesleyan College, this inaugural event will spark joy through style, from maker workshops and runway shows to discussing sustainability and ethics.
November 3
The Bell House
These concerts take place in the elegant 1855 restored mansion of the Bell House with some of the best conservatory students in the country – but you get to enjoy them right here in Downtown Macon, for free. These short programs are the best way to get in a dose of musical excellence in to beat the Monday blues.
November 14-22
Round Building, Carolyn Crayton Park
The 7th annual Fire & Ice event showcases ceramic and glass artwork from artists across the Southeast, featuring thousands of original pieces for exhibition and sale. As one of Georgia’s largest ceramic and glass festivals, it welcomes all audiences, with proceeds supporting arts and culture in Central Georgia.
November 28-January 4
Downtown Macon
Experience 1,000,000+ moving lights timed with holiday music by the Macon Pops in the heart of our community. Live music, a Christmas Market, pictures with Santa, and more happen throughout the
experience.
