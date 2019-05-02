Tubman Expands Pan African Festival to Include Film Fest

On April 27-28 and the following weekend of May 3-5, the Tubman Museum will present the 23rd annual Pan African Festival of Georgia and the Inaugural Tubman African American Film Festival.

The Pan African Festival on April 27-28 at Central City Park will feature live musical concerts and dance performances, a Children’s Village of activities and entertainment, and more than 100 vendors of food, music, jewelry, clothing and art. Saturday also will introduce a new “Africa to America” food experience, curated by the Museum of Food and Drink from New York. And Sunday’s Praise Fest will showcase gospel artists, choirs, praise dancers and other inspiring entertainment by local and national artists.

The following weekend, May 3-5, the museum will present its first Tubman African American Film Festival with film screenings, panel discussions and audience Q&A with industry professionals. It will begin with an opening night film premiere and reception at the Grand Opera House. Saturday will include film screenings, panel discussions and an evening film presentation and reception. The festival will conclude on Sunday with a free drive-in movie in the museum’s back parking lot.

Major sponsors and partners for these two weekends of arts entertainment include the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Macon Film Festival, Attorney Forrest B. Johnson and AARP Georgia.

For more information, visit tubmanmuseum.com or call 478-743-8544.