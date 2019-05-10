Gift Guide

Gifts for grads? We’ve got it in the bag

1. Large multitasking tote

-Whether it’s for move-in day, laundry day or a weekend away, a durable and open tote is the perfect gift for any college student.

-Find it at Creter’s

2. Abstract painting

-Help your college graduate kickstart their own art collection with a colorful local painting to hang in their first house or apartment.

-by Kathleen Jones

3. Bow tie

-Send your high school graduate to college well-prepared for fraternity formals, weddings and other future black-tie events with a custom bowtie, vest or cummerbund.

-by Diane Jackson

4.Key ring wallet

-A small but functional key ring wallet is the perfect accessory for keeping all of your graduate’s necessities in one place during on-the-go college life, office lunch breaks and beyond.

-Find it at Head Over Heels

5. Inspirational books

-Help college graduates build their very own bookshelf with informative, thought-provoking or local history books.

-Find it at Travis Jean, Golden Bough or Previews

6. Stone stud earrings

-Can’t borrow mom’s anymore! Send your college graduate off into her business professional life in style.

-Find them at Cortes Jewelers

7. Insulated tumbler

-Friendly for road trips, tailgating and days at the beach, an insulated tumbler is sure to be one of any graduate’s most-used gifts.

-Find it at Dry Falls Outfitters

8. Journal

-Encourage writing! Gift them the tools to document their new stage of life in a soon-to-be keepsake.

-Find it at Barnes & Noble Booksellers

9. Noise-cancelling headphones

-Help any student concentrate better during study time, work hours or even relaxation.

– Find them at Best Buy or Amazon

10. Personalized logo

-Send your college graduate into the workforce with a personally stylized logo they can transfer to business cards, stationery or even towels and linens.

-Commission it at Marketplace at Payne Mill